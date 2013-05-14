Pi in the Sky

By Wendy Mass

Genre: Middle Grade Adventure

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Science Fiction, Science: Astronomy/Space/Aviation, Science: Math

Grade: 3-7

Educator Guide

Joss is the seventh son of the Supreme Overlord of the Universe, and all he gets to do is deliver pies. That’s right: pies. Of course these pies actually hold the secrets of the universe between their buttery crusts, but they’re still pies.

Joss comes from a family of overachievers, and is happy to let his older brothers shine. But when Earth suddenly disappears, Joss is tasked with the not-so-simple job of bringing it back. With the help of an outspoken girl from Earth named Annika, Joss embarks on the adventure of a lifetime and learns that the universe is an even stranger place than he’d imagined.

PRAISE

★ “Full of fascinating science and clever humor, Mass’s story shines as bright as the stars of Joss’s universe. A high-stakes extraterrestrial adventure that’s as exciting as it is fun.” –Publishers Weekly, starred review

“Could be a Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy for kids…Science and absurdity frolic together to gleeful effect.” –Kirkus Reviews

“The humorous banter and interesting physics factoids keep readers entertained…A unique, mind-stretching title for science-fiction lovers, and the entertaining high jinks and evolving relationship between Joss and Annika give it an even wider appeal.” –School Library Journal

VIDEO