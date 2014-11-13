Perfect Escape
By Jennifer Brown
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Personal Development: Self-Discovery, Teen Life: Family
Grades: 7-17
Kendra has always felt overshadowed by her older brother, Grayson, whose OCD forces him to live a life of carefully coordinated routines. The only way Kendra can stand out next to Grayson is to be perfect, and she has perfection down to an art — until a cheating scandal threatens her flawless reputation.
PRAISE
* “Brown skillfully navigates the emotional complexities and psychological minefields of her characters and their relationship, treating OCD with delicacy without losing sight of the big picture.” –Publishers Weekly, starred review
“Brown paints an unflinching, nuanced portrait of siblings in a family overwhelmed by serious illness….Readers will enjoy the trip.” –VOYA
“[A] road-trip novel with momentum and realistic characters that will have many teen readers hitching a ride.” –School Library Journal
“Kendra’s struggle to face her mistakes will resonate with many young adult readers…intelligent and compassionate.” –Library Media Connection