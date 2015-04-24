By Suzanne Selfors

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Adventure: Animals, Adventure: Magic/Fantasy, Folk Tales/Fairy Tales/Classics: Animals

Grade: 2-5

At Dr. Woo’s Worm Hospital, Pearl and Ben are greeted with some bad news. A human has been spotted in the Imaginary World! Dr. Woo suspects it might be Maximus Steele — a poacher with his sights set on prized animal horns. What creature will he attack next? Will it be a unicorn?

Together, Pearl, Ben, and Dr. Woo travel to the Tangled Forest. It’s an amazing, colorful, and wild place. Ultimately, the responsibility falls to Pearl to find the lost unicorn. But in a land of fire-breathing insects and flesh-eating flora, is she up for the challenge?

Suzanne Selfors delivers a wild journey filled with mythical creatures and zany adventures that are anything but imaginary.

This book includes bonus writing, art, and science activities that will help readers discover more about the mythological creatures featured in The Order of the Unicorn. These activities are designed for the home and the classroom. Enjoy doing them on your own or with friends!

PRAISE FOR THE IMAGINARY VETERINARY SERIES

★ “Hijinks-filled…Readers will be anxious for future adventures in the Imaginary Veterinary series.” – Library Media Connection, starred review

“Ben and Pearl are every kids that readers will relate to, and the adults of Buttonville are often delightfully weird and clueless….More hijinks-filled adventure than mystery, this is sure to win an audience.” – Kirkus Reviews

“An entertaining story that will pique readers’ interest from the first dragon sighting….Santat’s characteristically dynamic illustrations complement a story that will have readers eager for the next book in the Imaginary Veterinary series.” – Publishers Weekly

“Funny, touching, and sure to please, this title is full of charm. Kids will relate to Ben and his troubles, root for the amazing animals, and enjoy Santat’s zany illustrations.”- School Library Journal