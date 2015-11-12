By Richard Blanco

Illustrated by Dav Pilkey

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: Patriotism, Songs/Poetry/Nursery Rhymes: America

Grades: PreK-1

Educator Guide

President Barack Obama invited Richard Blanco to write a poem to share at his second presidential inauguration. That poem is One Today, a lush and lyrical, patriotic commemoration of America from dawn to dusk and from coast to coast. Brought to life here by beloved, award-winning artist Dav Pilkey, One Today is a tribute to a nation where the extraordinary happens every single day.

PRAISE

★ “There are themes, motifs, and details that will make this a book to be read and reread, or simply looked at–for the images tell many stories too.” —Booklist

★ “When it was read, the poem was instantly acclaimed; Pilkey’s visual interpretation fully—and joyfully—honors it.” —Kirkus Reviews

★ “Richard Blanco is a graceful wordsmith, and Pilkey transforms his poem into a story that children can make their own.” — Publishers Weekly

“A special historic moment, caught in lyrical words and joyous illustrations.” —School Library Journal

VIDEO