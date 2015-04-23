Nothing But The Truth (And A Few White Lies)

By Justina Chen

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Self-Discovery, Teen Life: Peer Groups/Popularity/Cliques, Teen Life: School

Grades: 7 & up

Half Asian and half white Patty Ho has never felt completely at home in her skin. Life at House Ho is tough enough between her ultra-strict Taiwanese mom (epic-length lectures and all) and her Harvard-bound big brother. But things get worse when a Chinese fortuneteller channels Patty’s future via her bellybutton and divines a white guy on her horizon. Her mom then freaks out and ships her off to math camp at Stanford. Just as Patty writes off her summer of woe, life starts glimmering with all kinds of probabilities…

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

★ “Headley makes an impressive debut with this witty, intimate novel.” – Publishers Weekly, starred review

“Fans of rapier-wit heroines like Georgia Nicolson will lap up Patty’s glib humor and lively narration, which infuse the story with energy…The book should enjoy wide appeal.” – VOYA