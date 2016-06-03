By Chris Gall

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Sports/Teamwork/Competition, Adventure: Science Fiction, Personal Development: Responsibility, Personal Development: Individuality

Grades: Pre-K-3rd

A boy inventor creates the ultimate in high-tech superheroes that could one day save the world–but they have some smaller problems to take on first! NanoBots are tiny. They’re almost too small to see, but they can each do a unique and important job: Medibot makes sure their Inventor never catches a cold…. Chewbots gobble up that gum the Inventor trampled into the carpet… Binobot scans the scene of a crime for clues the Inventor could never see… and Seekerbots explore to meet microscopic new creatures.

These bots and their high-tech friends sure make the inventor’s life easier, but when the most AWESOME robot in town is in real trouble, they must band together and prove that sometimes the SMALLEST helpers can be the BIGGEST heroes! Includes fun facts about real nanotechnology in the backmatter.

★ “Gall leads fans of his Dinotrux into microscopic realms, where industrious crews of tiny robots, produced by a proud young basement inventor, are fanning out to clean up messes, gather knowledg, protect, build, and repair. Each bulbous, anthropomorphic NanoBot has a specialized task… Carted off to a science fair, the tiny Bots all feel “pretty small” next to the other exhibits, but get a chance to shine when the giant robot next booth over starts to fall apart. NanoBots to the rescue!” —Booklist

★ “Gall introduces miniature robots with infinite potential for adventures on and off the page… Gall’s precise illustrations, metallic palette, and ready-for-action heroes should captivate the imaginations of mechanically minded readers, as will closing notes about real-life uses of nanotechnology.” —Publishers Weekly

★ “Exploding with energy and humor, Gall’s zoomed-in digitally created artwork conveys each miniscule machine’s personality and functionality. An author’s note introduces the science of nanorobotics and potential applications of devices with capabilities similar to the characters introduced here. A pleasing amalgamation of imagination, STEM concepts, and superhero-style storytelling perfect for group reads and small group sharing.” —School Library Journal

