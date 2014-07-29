My Teacher Is a Monster. (No, I Am Not.)

By Peter Brown

Genre: Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development

Grades: Pre-K – 3

A young boy named Bobby has the worst teacher. She’s loud, she yells, and if you throw paper airplanes, she won’t allow you to enjoy recess. She is a monster! Luckily, Bobby can go to his favorite spot in the park on weekends to play. Until one day… he finds his teacher there! Over the course of one day, Bobby learns that monsters are not always what they seem.

Each page is filled with “monstrous” details that will have kids reading the story again and again. Peter Brown takes a universal and timeless theme, and adds his own humorous spin to create another winner of a picture book.

PRAISE

★”This playful, eye-catching story goes a long way to humanize both teachers and students.” –Booklist

★”Brown, imagining Ms. Kirby from a child’s perspective, handles her transformation smoothly, prompting readers to revisit earlier pages. Comic traces of monstrosity linger in Ms Kirby (she still goes green at classroom clowning) yet Brown makes it clear that teachers are people too-even the “mean” ones.” –Publishers Weekly

★“Here’s hoping readers who are similarly challenged in the behavior department will get both messages: Teachers are people, and they give back what they get.” –Kirkus