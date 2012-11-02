Martha Doesn’t Share!

By Samantha Berger, illustrated by Bruce Whatley

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum Subjects: Manners, Lessons, Friendship

Grade: P-1

Martha has a new favorite word. And that word is MINE!

Martha has officially mastered apologizing. Unfortunately, she still has a lot to work on when it comes to sharing. And while she doesn’t learn to love it, she does discover that having her toys to herself means having to play with them all by herself, too. Not so fun! This hilarious follow-up to Martha doesn’t say sorry! shows readers that sharing isn’t all that bad when you take it one (small) toy at a time–like Martha does. It gets easier every day. Well, almost every day.