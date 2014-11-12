Marc Brown’s Playtime Rhymes

By Marc Brown

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Songs/Poetry/Nursery Rhymes: Anthology, Songs/Poetry/Nursery Rhymes: Humor, Songs/Poetry/Nursery Rhymes: Family

Grades: Pre-K-1st

Download Educator Guide

Fingers ready?

Fingers set?

Fingers play!

It’s time for Playtime Rhymes-a treasury of twenty favorite finger rhymes compiled and illustrated by the bestselling and beloved artist Marc Brown for the enjoyment of young and old.

From the clever Whoops! Johnny and funny Do Your Ears Hang Low? to the irrepressible Itsy-Bitsy Spider and rousing Wheels on the Bus, these are rhymes to say and sing aloud, each with pictorial instructions for the correlating finger movements.

An interactive experience at its very best, Playtime Rhymes will get little hands wiggling, jiggling, pointing, pounding, bending, stretching, and dancing as children animate the rhymes, pore over the vibrant pictures, and share the fun with family and friends.