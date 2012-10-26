By Robie Harris, illustrated by Michael Emberley

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum subjects: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Character Development, Self-Discovery

Grade: P-1

2008 Irma Black Award finalist

Nobody told this older brother that having a new little brother would mean big changes, and he’s FED UP! It’s time to mail Harry to the moon so life can go back to the way it was before Harry: No more spit-up! No more grabbing! No more wailing in the night! But along the way, baby Harry might just help our hero see that being a big brother means more than just a big nuisance-it means adventure and friendship, too.

Known for their keen grasp of the ups and downs of childhood, bestselling author-illustrator team Robie H. Harris and Michael Emberley offer kids and parents a lively look at the lighter side of getting along with the baby in the house.