Love, Lucy
By April Lindner
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Folk Tales/Fairy Tales/Classics: Family Life, Personal Development: Self-Discovery, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality
Grades: 10-17
While backpacking through Florence, Italy, during the summer before she heads off to college, Lucy Sommersworth finds herself falling in love with the culture, the architecture, the food…and Jesse Palladino, a handsome street musician. After a whirlwind romance, Lucy returns home, determined to move on from her “vacation flirtation.” But just because summer is over doesn’t mean Lucy and Jesse are over, too.
In this coming-of-age romance, April Lindner perfectly captures the highs and lows of a summer love that might just be meant to last beyond the season.
PRAISE
“A contemporary romance with surprising depth in its coming-of-age elements, this modern update of E. M. Forster’s A Room with a View will appeal to fans of Sarah Dessen, Stephanie Perkins, and Lindner’s reimagined classics.” –SLJ
“April Lindner brings on the feels with her usual charm. Love, Lucy is another romantic winner from this amazingly talented writer.” -Meg Cabot, author of The Princess Diaries and the Heather Wells mystery series