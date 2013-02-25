By K.L. Armstrong and M.A. Marr

Genre: Middle Grade Fantasy

Curriculum Subjects: Adventure: Magic/Fantasy, Folk Tales/Fairy Tales/Classics: Magic, Personal Development: Friendship

Grade: 3-7

“The runes have spoken. We have our champion…Matthew Thorsen.”

Matt hears the words, but he can’t believe them. He’s Thor’s representative? Destined to fight trolls, monstrous wolves and giant serpents…or the world ends? He’s only thirteen.

While Matt knew he was a modern-day descendent of Thor, he’s always lived a normal kid’s life. In fact, most people in the small town of Blackwell, South Dakota, are direct descendants of either Thor or Loki, including Matt’s classmates Fen and Laurie Brekke. No big deal.

But now Ragnarok is coming, and it’s up to the champions to fight in the place of the long-dead gods. Matt, Laurie, and Fen’s lives will never be the same as they race to put together an unstoppable team, find Thor’s hammer and shield, and prevent the end of the world.

In their middle grade debut, K.L. Armstrong and M.A. Marr begin the epic Blackwell Pages series with this action-packed adventure, filled with larger-than-life legends, gripping battles, and an engaging cast of characters who bring the myths to life.

PRAISE

“This smart, fast-paced, action-packed novel…offers readers a solid adventure story that still manages not to skimp on character.” – The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books

“Norse mythology brought to life with engaging contemporary characters and future volumes that promise explosive action; ideal for Percy Jackson fans who want to branch out.” – Kirkus Reviews

“These authors are no strangers to weaving a compelling tale. Once the story moves past the background, the plot picks up quickly and the adventure doesn’t disappoint.” – Library Media Connection

“Rousing, fast-paced adventure.” – Publishers Weekly

“Loki’s Wolves brings Norse mythology to the modern world…The background and explanation of the legends are clear and a natural fit to the story and dialogue, bringing life to lesser-known Norse mythology.” – School Library Journal