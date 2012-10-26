Ling & Ting: Not Exactly the Same!

By Grace Lin

Genre: Realistic Fiction

Curriculum subjects: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Daily Life and Play, Individuality

Grade: 1-4

2011 Geisel Honor Book

Ling and Ting are two adorable identical twins, and they stick together, whether they are making dumplings, getting their hair cut, or practicing magic tricks. But looks are deceiving–people can be very different, even if they look exactly the same.

★ “[I]n the same category as Arnold Lobel’s ‘Frog and Toad'” — School Library Journal, starred review

Download Educator Guide