Leap Day
By Wendy Mass
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Teen Life: Family, Teen Life: Peer Groups/Popularity/Cliques, Teen Life: Personal Development
Grades: 7-12
This fascinating, surprising new novel is full of everyday imaginations and truths in the life and future of every teenage girl, as it tells the story of soon-to-be-16 Josie Taylor, who was born on Leap Day.
PRAISE
“Highlights the potentially life-altering results of our most fleeting daily interactions.” –The Horn Book
“The stories that swirl around Josie’s give both the story, and ultimately even Josie herself as she becomes aware of them, real depth.” –Kirkus Reviews
“The back-and-forth viewpoint adds a layer of texture a fascinating read.” –VOYA