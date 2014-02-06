By Daniel Beaty

Illustrated by Bryan Collier

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Responsibility, Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies

Grade: K-1

Every morning, I play a game with my father.

He goes knock knock on my door

and I pretend to be asleep

till he gets right next to the bed.

And my papa, he tells me, “I love you.”

But what happens when, one day, that “knock knock” doesn’t come? This powerful and inspiring book shows the love that an absent parent can leave behind, and the strength that children find in themselves as they grow up and follow their dreams.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

Winner of the 2014 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award

2014 Boston Globe-Horn Book Picture Book Honor

★ “By sharing his experience, explained in an afterword, Beaty lends his voice to children struggling with the absence of a parent and the grief that goes with it.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review

“The desire for guidance encountering life’s experiences is told from a small child’s point of view with candor, as well as hope….” —Booklist

“The text, powerful and spare, is well supported by Collier’s watercolor and collage art…there is a lot going on in the mind of any child who has been denied a parent, for whatever reason. In this book they will find comfort and inspiration.” —The Horn Book

“A poignant [and] heart-wrenching tale of love, loss, and hope.” —School Library Journal

“Challenging but ultimately uplifting, Knock Knock is a thoughtful meditation on grappling with the sometimes uneasy legacy passed down to us by our parents.” —The Huffington Post