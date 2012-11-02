Keeping You a Secret

By Julie Anne Peters

Genre: Realistic Fiction

Curriculum subjects:

Grade: 10-12

With a steady boyfriend, the position of Student Council President, and a chance to go to an Ivy League college, high school life is just fine for Holland Jaeger. At least it seems to be. But when Cece Goddard comes to school, everything changes. Cece and Holland have undeniable feelings for each other, but how will others react to their developing relationship? This moving love story between two girls is a worthy successor to Nancy Garden’s classic young adult coming out novel, Annie on My Mind.

With her characteristic humor and breezy style, Peters has captured the compelling emotions of young love.

★ “Anyone who has ever fallen in love will recognize themselves in the realistic characters of this captivating love story.” –VOYA

Download Educator Guide