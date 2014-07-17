Inheritance

By Malinda Lo

Genre: Science Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Aliens/ Ghosts

Grades: 10 & Up

The sequel to Adaptation keeps the suspense through the roof.

Reese and David are not normal teens. At least not since they were “adapted” with alien DNA by the Imria, an extraterrestrial race that has been secretly visiting Earth for decades. Now everyone is after Reese and David: the US government, the Imria, and a mysterious corporation that would do anything to gain the upper hand against the aliens.

Beyond the web of conspiracies, Reese can’t reconcile her love for David with her feelings for Amber, her ex-girlfriend and an Imrian. But Reese’s choice between two worlds will play a critical role in determining the future of humanity, the Imria’s place in it, and the inheritance she and David will bring to the universe.

PRAISE:

“Dialogue rings true, and the characters are appealing … the alien and political machinations provide menace, a brisk page-turning plot and lots of fun.” –Kirkus