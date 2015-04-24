By Emily Lloyd-Jones

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Science Fiction, Adventure: Superheroes/Villians, Personal Development: Self-Discovery, Personal Development: Conflict Resolution, Teen Life: Personal Development

Grades: 7 & up

[button link=”http://littlebrownlibrary.com/lb-school-podcast-episode-5/”]Listen to interview with author[/button]

When the deadly MK virus swept across the planet, a vaccine was created to stop the epidemic, but it came with some unexpected side effects. A small percentage of the population developed superhero-like powers, and Americans suffering from these so-called adverse effects were given an ultimatum: Serve the country or be declared a traitor.

Some people chose a third option: live a life of crime.

Seventeen-year-old Ciere Giba has the handy ability to change her appearance at will. She’s what’s known as an illusionist. She’s also a thief. After crossing a gang of mobsters, Ciere must team up with a group of fellow super powered criminals on a job that most would have considered impossible: a hunt for the formula that gave them their abilities. It was supposedly destroyed years ago–but what if it wasn’t?

Government agents are hot on their trail, and the lines between good and bad, us and them, and freedom and entrapment are blurred as Ciere and the rest of her crew become embroiled in a deadly race that could cost them their lives.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

★ “Boasting a complex plot, heart-stopping bursts of action, and questions regarding human nature, Lloyd-Jones’ thought-provoking, multifaceted narrative neatly sidesteps categorization as just another superhero or dystopian novel–though fans of both will be drawn to the material and be pleasantly surprised. An impressive debut guaranteed to disappear from the shelves before your very eyes.” – Booklist, starred review

“Superpowered teens screw up repeatedly in this crime-caper debut… Lloyd-Jones relishes the details of criminal undertakings and con jobs but also builds a believable world of haves and have-nots, unaffected and immune… [Entertaining] and unpredictable.” – Kirkus Reviews

“Multiple plot twists and the present-tense narrative heighten Ciere, Devon, and Daniel’s sense of paranoia as they struggle to survive in a world in which it is often difficult to tell the good guys from the bad guys. A thrilling read.” – School Library Journal

“Ciere is an everyman heroine. Strong enough to survive on her own, yet still shy and vulnerable around the new boy, she is an appealing and approachable character…A fun and engaging read that instantly hooks. A sequel to this debut novel would be very appreciated.” – Voices of Youth Advocates