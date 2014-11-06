I’ll Be There
I’ll Be There
By Holly Goldberg Sloan
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Teen Life: Family, Personal Development: Friendship, Guidance/Health: Abuse
Grades: 7-17
Emily Bell believes in destiny. To her, being forced to sing a solo in the church choir–despite her average voice–is fate: because it’s while she’s singing that she first sees Sam. At first sight, they are connected.
PRAISE
* “Illustrates how we are all connected in big and small, positive and negative ways….[This] riveting story will keep readers interested and guessing until the end.” –School Library Journal, starred review
* “[A] life-affirming exploration of the subtleties of love, compassion, and relationships. . . . Like the song it was named for, this book is hard to get out of your head.” –The Horn Book, starred review
* “Sloan builds characters rich with depth and realism…. A terrific read, quick to capture the audience, this book will make readers sing the melody in their hearts.” –VOYA, starred review
“[Sloan] has fashioned a cast of memorable characters with compelling stories and relationships.” –Kirkus Reviews
“Sam and Riddle are wonderfully appealing characters that readers will root for….A highly suspenseful read with a dynamic, cinematic quality that keeps the pages turning to the satisfying conclusion.” –Booklist
“Sloan delivers a cinematic, psychologically nuanced first novel…[and] excels at crafting memorable characters and relationships.” –Publishers Weekly
“With a light, deft touch, Sloan shows the folly of superficial judgments, the difficulties of true empathy and how love and brotherhood can save us. You’ll be humming this book’s song for days.” -Cleveland.com