I Am the Mission

By Allen Zadoff

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Adventure: Espionage, Teen Life: Personal Development, Adventure: Science Fiction

Grade: 10 & up

[button link=”http://littlebrownlibrary.com/lb-school-podcast-episode-3/ “]Listen to interview with author[/button]

He was the perfect assassin.

Boy Nobody: No name. No past. No remorse. At least until he began to ask questions and challenge his orders — until he fell in love with his target. Now The Program is worried that its valuable soldier has become a liability.

Boy Nobody, haunted by the outcome of his last assignment, is given a new mission. A test of sorts. A chance to show his loyalty.

His objective: Take out Eugene Moore, the owner of a military training and indoctrination camp for teenagers. One target. Limited time frame. Public place. It sounds simple, but a previous operative couldn’t do it. He lost the mission and is presumed dead. Boy Nobody is confident he can finish the job. Quickly.

But when things go awry, Boy Nobody finds himself lost in a mission where nothing is as it seems: not The Program, his allegiances, or the truth.

The riveting second book in The Unknown Assassin series by Allen Zadoff delivers heart-pounding action and thought-provoking characters, as well as a new, exotic setting; a new mission; and new secrets to be revealed.

PRAISE

“Zadoff has crafted another highly suspenseful, compulsively readable futuristic thriller with an agreeably intricate plot and a sympathetic-though often coldblooded-protagonist. Readers will be clamoring for the next volume.” – Booklist

“Zadoff packs in plenty of tension-filled moments that will leave readers on the edges of their seats…Just when readers think they’ve made it through one breathless climax, Zadoff adds another twist that tacks on more…Hollywood-esque thrills…A more dangerous Alex Rider for the older set.” – Kirkus Reviews

“With a high body count, interesting plot twists, technology tie-ins, and nonstop action, this thriller should appeal to teenage boys.” – Voices of Youth Advocates