By Jennifer Brown

Genre: Realistic Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Teen Life: Personal Development, Cliques, Personal Development: Loss

Grade: 10-17

Five months ago, Valerie Leftman’s boyfriend, Nick, opened fire on their school cafeteria. Shot trying to stop him, Valerie inadvertently saved the life of a classmate, but was implicated in the shootings because of the list she helped create. A list of people and things she and Nick hated. The list he used to pick his targets. Now, after a summer of seclusion, Val is forced to confront her guilt as she returns to school to complete her senior year. Haunted by the memory of the boyfriend she still loves and navigating rocky relationships with her family, former friends and the girl whose life she saved, Val must come to grips with the tragedy that took place and her role in it, in order to make amends and move on with her life.

[quote]★”[A] riveting debut.” – Publishers Weekly[/quote]

Download Educator Guide