Harlem Stomp

By Laban Carrick Hill

Genre: Non-Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: History; Social Studies: African American Heritage

Grades: 7 & Up

Meticulously researched and lavishly illustrated, the book is a veritable time capsule packed with poetry, prose, photographs, full-color paintings, and reproductions of historical documents.

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

National Book Award Finalist

★”A visual feast….Together, the words and images bring this extraordinary period to life.” -SLJ

★”This energetic, elegantly designed volume documents the artistic, literary and musical surge of black culture in Harlem.” –Publishers Weekly

★”With a beautiful open design, this illustrated history combines the politics of the black metropolis in the roaring 1920s with….detailed chapters on the ‘blazing creativity’ of performers, writers, visual artists, and intellectuals….wonderful for browsing.” –Booklist