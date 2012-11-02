By Ruth Sanderson

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum subjects: Folk/Fairy Tales: Principles

Grade: P-1

Beloved illustrator Ruth Sanderson offers a fresh, heartwarming twist to the classic story. In the new happy ending, Goldilocks makes up for her presumptuous infractions on the Three Bears’ household by helping them make muffins with the berries she’s picked from the woods near their home. Charming artwork–topped off with a tried-and-true recipe for homemade blueberry muffins–make this new edition of Goldilocks a story time treasure that is just right.

PRAISE

★ “An invitation to an old-fashioned world of enchantment…Luminous and elegant.” — PW