Girl Overboard

By Justina Chen

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Teen Life: Family, Teen Life: Personal Development

Grades: 7 & up

The worst thing about having it all is having to deal with it all-the good, the bad, and the just plain weird. Like seeing more of my dad when he’s on the cover of Business Week than I do in person. Like the surgeon whose schedule was too jammed with professional ballplayers to deal with my busted up knee…until he heard who my parents were and miraculously his calendar was wide open. Like the pseudo boyfriend who was more in love with my last name than with me.

Everybody thinks Syrah is the golden girl. After all, her father is Ethan Cheng, billionaire, and she has everything any kid could possibly desire, right down to a waterfront mansion, jet plane, and custom-designed snowboards. But most of what glitters in her life is fool’s gold. Her half-siblings hate her, her best friend Adrian’s girlfriend is ruining their friendship, and her own so-called boyfriend is after her for her father’s name. When her broken heart results in a snowboarding accident that exiles her from the mountains–the one place where she feels free and accepted for who she is, not what she has–Syrah must rehab both her busted-up knee, and her broken heart, and learn that she’s worth her weight in real gold.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

“Headley brings Chinese history, the implications of wealth and the powere of self-acceptance into soft focus, nudging reflective readers to delve deeper after they reluctantly turn the last page.” – Kirkus Reviews

“Headley incorporates intergenerational and intercultural conflict into a novel of personal growth and self-discovery.” – School Library Journal