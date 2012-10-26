By Nancy Coffelt, illustrated by Tricia Tusa

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum subjects: Divorce/Stepfamilies, Pets, Emotions

Grade: P-1

2008 Boston-Globe Horn Book Honor

Fred Stays with Me! is an award-winning story that follows a young girl who turns to the one constant in her life, her dog Fred, in the face of her parents’ divorce. In this poignant but not overly sentimental story, Coffelt’s accessible and kid-friendly language alongside Tusa’s charming artwork create a light, cheerful, and reassuring mood that will comfort any child who has two homes.

★ “Divorce gets a kid-empowering treatment in this congenial story.” – Horn Book (starred review)