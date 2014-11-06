Forget-Me-Nots

By Mary Ann Hoberman

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Songs/Poetry/Nursery Rhymes: Language Development, Language Development and Reading: Literacy, Language Development and Reading: Short Stories/Anthologies

Grades: P – 17

When you learn a poem by heart, it becomes a part of you. You know it in your mind, in your mouth, in your ears, in your whole body. And best of all, you know it forever.





From the creators of the bestselling You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You series comes this new collection of poems especially suitable for learning by heart and saying aloud. With personal introductions by former Children’s Poet Laureate Mary Ann Hoberman — as well as her own time-tested tips and tools for memorization and recitation — and vivid illustrations by Michael Emberley featuring his trademark wit and lively characters, Forget-Me-Nots includes more than 120 works from both classic and contemporary poets, from childhood favorites to lesser-known treasures.

This anthology will inspire a love of learning poetry!

[button link=”http://media.hdp.hbgusa.com/titles/assets/reading_group_guide/9780316129473/EG_9780316129473.pdf”]Download Educator Guide[/button]

PRAISE

* “A multidimensional and thoughtful cross section of verse with keepers on nearly every page.” –Publishers Weekly, starred review

* “A treasure trove of the familiar and the fresh…A wonderful gift book for poetry lovers, but even children who have never considered learning a poem by heart will find much to love here.” –The Horn Book, starred review

* “A readaloud treasury or readalone delight…[and] an ideal spur for memorization and recitation in any setting….Emberley’s art is an unassuming wonder, a playful masterclass in using the page to support and extend the verse visuals.” –The Bulletin, starred review

“[A] joyous collection.” –The New York Times Book Review

“Emberley’s appealing illustrations brighten every page of this large-format book. A handsome anthology of poems that children can learn by heart.” –Booklist

“A wonderful addition to any collection.” –School Library Journal

Praise for You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You: Very Short Fables to Read Together: ”Hoberman is really the master of unforced rhyme…and Emberley’s pencil-and-watercolor illustrations are as consistently spry as the poems.” –The Horn Book

Praise for You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You: Very Short Stories to Read Together: * “A delightful choreography of rhythm, rhyme, and repetition that begs to be read aloud.” –School Library Journal, starred review