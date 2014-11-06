Forget-Me-Nots
By Mary Ann Hoberman
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Songs/Poetry/Nursery Rhymes: Language Development, Language Development and Reading: Literacy, Language Development and Reading: Short Stories/Anthologies
Grades: P – 17
When you learn a poem by heart, it becomes a part of you. You know it in your mind, in your mouth, in your ears, in your whole body. And best of all, you know it forever.
[button link=”http://media.hdp.hbgusa.com/titles/assets/reading_group_guide/9780316129473/EG_9780316129473.pdf”]Download Educator Guide[/button]
PRAISE
* “A multidimensional and thoughtful cross section of verse with keepers on nearly every page.” –Publishers Weekly, starred review
* “A treasure trove of the familiar and the fresh…A wonderful gift book for poetry lovers, but even children who have never considered learning a poem by heart will find much to love here.” –The Horn Book, starred review
* “A readaloud treasury or readalone delight…[and] an ideal spur for memorization and recitation in any setting….Emberley’s art is an unassuming wonder, a playful masterclass in using the page to support and extend the verse visuals.” –The Bulletin, starred review
“[A] joyous collection.” –The New York Times Book Review
“Emberley’s appealing illustrations brighten every page of this large-format book. A handsome anthology of poems that children can learn by heart.” –Booklist
“A wonderful addition to any collection.” –School Library Journal
Praise for You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You: Very Short Fables to Read Together: ”Hoberman is really the master of unforced rhyme…and Emberley’s pencil-and-watercolor illustrations are as consistently spry as the poems.” –The Horn Book
Praise for You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You: Very Short Stories to Read Together: * “A delightful choreography of rhythm, rhyme, and repetition that begs to be read aloud.” –School Library Journal, starred review