Fixing Delilah

By Sarah Ockler

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Teen Life: Family, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies

Grades: 7 – 17

Things in Delilah Hannaford’s life have a tendency to fall apart. She used to be a good student, but she can’t seem to keep it together anymore. Her “boyfriend” isn’t much of a boyfriend. And her mother refuses to discuss the fight that divided their family eight years ago. Falling apart, it seems, is a Hannaford tradition.

Over a summer of new friendships, unexpected romance, and moments that test the complex bonds between mothers and daughters, Delilah must face her family’s painful past. Can even her most shattered relationships be pieced back together again?

Sarah Ockler delivers a powerful story, rich with emotion and filled with family, love, and self-discovery.

PRAISE

* “Delilah [is] one of the more realistic adolescent girls in contemporary fiction. She tells her own story in a lyrical and authentic voice.” –VOYA, starred review

“[A] perfect fit for those seeking expressive writing, emotional depth, and lush, cinematic romance.” –Booklist

“A love letter to relationships, falling in love, the importance of honesty, the relief found in a fresh start and the joy of discovering what true friends really look like.” –Justine Magazine

“Will satisfy readers who crave romance.” –School Library Journal

“The writing is beautiful in places, bordering on lyrical.” –Kirkus Reviews

“Well-written and ambitious.” –Publishers Weekly