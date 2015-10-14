File Under: 13 Suspicious Incidents

by Lemony Snicket

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Mysteries, Personal Development: Character Development, Personal Development: Friendship

Grades: 3 & up

Paintings have been falling off of walls, a loud and loyal dog has gone missing, a specter has been seen walking the pier at midnight — strange things are happening all over the town of Stain’d-By-The-Sea. Called upon to investigate thirteen suspicious incidents, young Lemony Snicket collects clues, questions witnesses, and cracks every case. Join the investigation and tackle the mysteries alongside Snicket, then turn to the back of the book to see the solution revealed.

A delicious read that welcomes readers into Lemony Snicket’s world of deep mystery, mysterious depth, deductive reasoning, and reasonable deductions.

PRAISE

★ “Snicket gifts fans of his All the Wrong Questions quartet of tongue-in-cheek noir mysteries with a Volume 2.5 that expands the setting and characters of the main series while offering an homage to Donald Sobol’s Encyclopedia Brown. Literary allusions and witty wordplay abound as expected, with the added fun of getting to play detective.” —Kirkus Reviews

“This is Encyclopedia Brown for Snicket-Hipsters, and Snicket (the writer) pays respectful homage to his tradition by naming the veterinarians in town the Doctors Sobol. The actual puzzles are dandy, and the format is ideal for the author’s approach of comic avalanche.” — The Horn Book

“Each mini-mystery—just a few pages long—is chock-full of wordplay, clever dialogue, noir references, and red herrings. The short chapters end with a cliff-hanger and kids may consult ‘Sub-file B’ at the back of the work to see how the brilliant young detective solved the crime. Black-and-white illustrations highlight key details and provide a few subtle clues along the way. Though there is a narrative thread connecting the individual tales, readers can also delve into the separate cases one-by-one with equal enjoyment. By the end, not all mysteries are solved, nor all questions answered; whodunit aficionados will want to revisit again and again.” — School Library Journal