Every Exquisite Thing
Every Exquisite Thing
By Matthew Quick
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Teen Life: Personal Development & Identity; Poetry; Vocabulary; Mental Health
Grades: 10th & up
Nanette O’Hare is an unassuming teen who has played the role of dutiful daughter, hardworking student, and star athlete for as long as she can remember. But when a beloved teacher gives her his worn copy of The Bubblegum Reaper–a mysterious, out-of-print cult classic–the rebel within Nanette awakens.
As she befriends the reclusive author, falls in love with a young but troubled poet, and attempts to insert her true self into the world with wild abandon, Nanette learns the hard way that rebellion sometimes comes at a high price.
A celebration of the self and the formidable power of story, Every Exquisite Thing is Matthew Quick at his finest.
PRAISE
★ “Quick continues to excel at writing thought-provoking stories about nonconformity.” —Publishers Weekly
★ “This will find a dedicated audience among teen readers.” —School Library Journal
★ “All of the elements of this novel work together to make this an outstanding coming-of-age story…This is a book that readers will want to read twice to take it all in.” —VOYA