Eggs

By Jerry Spinelli

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Grandparents and Extended Family, Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Personal Development: Loss, Personal Development: Friendship

Grades: 3 – 7

Eggs is a quirky and moving novel about two very complicated, damaged children. David has recently lost his mother to a freak accident, his salesman father is constantly on the road, and he is letting his anger out on his grandmother. Primrose lives with her unstable, childlike, fortuneteller mother, and the only evidence of the father she never knew is a framed picture. Despite their age difference (David is 9, Primrose is 13), they forge a tight yet tumultuous friendship, eventually helping each other deal with what is missing in their lives.

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

A Scholastic Instructor Best New Summer Book

2007 National Parenting Publications Awards Honor

“Spinelli deftly handles themes of friendship, family, loss, and resilience in a story that will long linger in the hearts of readers. Elegant and memorable.”–Kirkus (starred review)

“The Newbery Award-winning Spinelli has crafted his tale in simple, vivid prose. Once again, it’s his original, compelling characters that set him so far above most authors writing for this age group…’A’ –Entertainment Weekly

“A touching tale.”–KLIATT ”A lyrical study of grief and hope.” –The Bulletin

“Readers will find some of the scenes between David and Primrose vivid and memorable.” –Booklist