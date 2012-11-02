By Love Maia

Genre: Realistic Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Gangs/Substance Abuse, Family, Self-Discovery

Grade: 7-12

The first thing I hear is music. The first thing I’ve always heard is music.

Meet Marley, an unassuming high school junior who breathes in music like oxygen. In between caring for his heroin-addicted mother, and keeping his scholarship at a fancy prep school, he dreams of becoming a professional DJ. When chance lands Marley his first real DJ job, his career as “DJ Ice” suddenly skyrockets. But when heart-rending disaster at home brings Marley crashing back down to earth, he is torn between obligation and following his dreams.

★ “This gritty, pulsating peek into a lesser-known world reverberates with the energy of a thumping dance club.” — Booklist