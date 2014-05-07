by Chris Gall

Format: Picture Book

Curriculum Subjects: Adventure: Animals; Science: Biology

Grade: PreK-1st

HONK! CRASH! BURP! CRUNCH! Look out, cavemen, or you’ll be lunch!

Millions of years ago, DINOTRUX ruled the earth. These mighty part-truck, part-dino demolition dynamos rumbled, plowed and bulldozed their way through the centuries. Chris Gall guides you on a safari through the wild world of these mechanical monsters of prehistoric times, from the nosy Craneosaurus and the mega-hungry Garbageadon to the big bully of the jungle, Tyrannosaurus Trux! Look out for a fold-out surprise at the end!

PRAISE

★ “Dinotrux ruled their world, now they’re likely to rule this one too. Bellow on!” – Kirkus Reviews

★“Comically overheated narration … fire-roasted settings and hilariously imagined creatures.” – Publishers Weekly

★ “This title will be hard to keep on the shelves.” – School Library Journal