Court of Fives

By Kate Elliott

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Sports/Teamwork/Competition, Adventure: Magic/Fantasy, Guidance/Health: Women’s Studies, Personal Development: Diversity, Teen Life: Family, Teen Life: Prejudice

Grades: 7-12

Read Excerpt Educator Guide LB School Podcast Overdrive Podcast

In this imaginative escape into an enthralling new world, World Fantasy Award finalist Kate Elliott begins a new trilogy with her debut young adult novel, weaving an epic story of a girl struggling to do what she loves in a society suffocated by rules of class and privilege.

Jessamy’s life is a balance between acting like an upper class Patron and dreaming of the freedom of the Commoners. But at night she can be whomever she wants when she sneaks out to train for The Fives, an intricate, multi-level athletic competition that offers a chance for glory to the kingdom’s best competitors. Then Jes meets Kalliarkos, and an unlikely friendship between a girl of mixed race and a Patron boy causes heads to turn. When a scheming lord tears Jes’s family apart, she’ll have to test Kal’s loyalty and risk the vengeance of a powerful clan to save her mother and sisters from certain death.

PRAISE

★ “In her first YA novel, World Fantasy Award finalist Elliott once again shows she is a master at world building… it’s the fascinating descriptions of traditions, royal interactions, and, of course, the intensities of the Fives that will enthrall readers most of all. Let the games continue!”—Booklist, starred review

“Elliot creates an intricate and intriguing story, conjuring a world of mysticism and centuries-old customs. Jessamy’s boldness and impulsiveness make her a striking heroine in a male-dominated land… Jessamy’s daring escapades, her budding romance with Lord Kalliarkos, and the descriptions of her Fives trials keep things exciting. Jessamy’s challenges are only just beginning, and readers will be eager to know how she fares in future books.”—Publishers Weekly

“Set in an ancient civilization reminiscent of the Egyptians and the Mayans, this is a high fantasy novel that explores race, class, and gender struggles in a patriarchal society… Elliott has created a world of warring kingdoms where the victors have built their civilization on the backs of the conquered. Jessamy is a loyal and strong female protagonist who fights against injustice. This trilogy opener will be a hit with readers who love action-packed fantasy adventures.“—School Library Journal

“Haunting. Epic. Impassioned. Layered. Breathtaking. This isn’t just a novel; it is a coup d’état of the soul. Prepare to be ravished by Kate Elliott’s Court of Fives.”—New York Times bestselling author Ann Aguirre

VIDEO

READERS READ BOOKS. FAN READ SEQUELS!