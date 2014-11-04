By April Lindner

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Folk Tales/Fairy Tales/Classics: Family Life, Personal Development: Self-Discovery, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality

Grades: 10 – 17

A forbidden romance. A modern mystery. Wuthering Heights as you’ve never seen it before.

Catherine is tired of struggling musicians befriending her just so they can get a gig at her Dad’s famous Manhattan club, The Underground. Then she meets mysterious Hence, an unbelievably passionate and talented musician on the brink of success. As their relationship grows, both are swept away in a fiery romance. But when their love is tested by a cruel whim of fate, will pride keep them apart?

Chelsea has always believed that her mom died of a sudden illness, until she finds a letter her dad has kept from her for years — a letter from her mom, Catherine, who didn’t die: She disappeared. Driven by unanswered questions, Chelsea sets out to look for her — starting with the return address on the letter: The Underground. Told in two voices, twenty years apart, Catherine interweaves a timeless forbidden romance with a captivating modern mystery.

PRAISE

*”Intricately written, this fast-paced story…will enthrall readers. Give this book to readers of Sarah Dessen, Stephanie Perkins, and Simone Elkeles.” –Library Media Connection, starred review

“Lindner astutely allows her setting to be as important as it is in the original…[The rock club is] seedy, dangerous, and loud, but we don’t want to leave.” –The Boston Globe

“Dramatic events touched by love, loss, and longing have all the juicy elements readers will appreciate…[Catherine] captures the agony of love gone wrong.” –Booklist

“The strands of mother’s and daughter’s stories come together during the suspenseful climax…Solid and well-told.” –Kirkus Reviews

“[Lindner] capably streamlines the complex, gothic plot twists of the original as she depicts passionate but ill-fates love.” –Publishers Weekly