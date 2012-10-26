Call Me Hope

By Gretchen Olson

Genre: Realistic Fiction

Curriculum subjects: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Abuse, Character Development

Grade: 3-7

2008 KY Blue Grass Winner

As 11-year-old Hope struggles to live under the pressures of her verbally abusive mother, she’s tempted to run away but instead chooses resilience. She creates a secret safe haven and an innovative point system (giving herself points for every bad thing her mother says to her); finds comfort and inspiration from Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl; and gains a support team. Ultimately, Hope is able to confront her mother about her hurtful words and help her begin to change.

This is an engaging, satisfying novel, about an important and not widely-understood issue, that will touch and inspire readers.

★ “Hope is a winsome character whose bravery and determination will resonate with middle-grade readers.” — Booklist