By the Great Horn Spoon

By Sid Fleischman

Genre: Historical Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: Old West; Humor

Grades: 3 – 7

In this rollicking adventure set during the California Gold Rush, Jack’s aunt is forced to sell her beloved mansion to meet her debts. She is still unable to raise enough money to pay her creditors, and twelve-year-old Jack goes to California in search of gold to help her. Joined by his trusty butler, Praiseworthy, Jack finds adventure and trouble at every turn. Will Jack strike gold in San Francisco or come home empty-handed?

PRAISE

“Another uncommonly original…delectable story, told, and illustrated with zest and gusto to the very last page.” –Horn Book