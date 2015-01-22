The Book that Proves Time Travel Happens

By Henry Clark

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Adventure: Science Fiction, Personal Development: Diversity, Social Studies: African American Heritage

Grade: 3-7

Educator Guide

This never-before-seen twist on time travel adventure explores the theme of accepting those who are different–and having the courage to join them. The moment Ambrose Brody steps into a fortune-teller’s tent, he is whisked into a quest that spans millennia with his best friend, an enigmatic carnival girl, and an unusual family heirloom that drops them into the middle of the nineteenth century!

The year 1852 is a dangerous time for three non-white children, and they must work together to dodge slave-catchers and save ancestors from certain death–all while figuring out how to get back to the future. Fortunately, they have a guide in the helpful hints embedded in an ancient Chinese text called the I-Ching, which they interpret using Morse Code. But how can a three-thousand-year-old book be sending messages into the future through a code developed in the 1830s? Find out in this mind-bending, time-bending adventure!

PRAISE

“Where time travel, historical fiction and nonfiction, ancient Chinese design and Morse code collide—keep up, or risk being left in the past…or the future. [This book] will extend readers’ knowledge of history and expand their concept of ‘diversity.’” — Kirkus Reviews

“Zany, clever, endlessly inventive and genuinely one-of-a-kind.” — Trenton Lee Stewart, author of The Mysterious Benedict Society

VIDEO