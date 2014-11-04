Bitter End

By Jennifer Brown

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Guidance/Health: Abuse, Teen Life: Personal Development, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality

Grades: 10 – 17

When Alex falls for the charming new boy at school, Cole — a handsome, funny sports star who adores her — she can’t believe she’s finally found her soul mate . . . someone who truly loves and understands her.

At first, Alex is blissfully happy. Sure, Cole seems a little jealous of her relationship with her close friend Zack, but what guy would want his girlfriend spending all her time with another boy? As the months pass, though, Alex can no longer ignore Cole’s small put-downs, pinches, and increasingly violent threats.

As Alex struggles to come to terms with the sweet boyfriend she fell in love with and the boyfriend whose “love” she no longer recognizes, she is forced to choose — between her “true love” and herself.

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

*”Brown demonstrates an expert ability to handle difficult subject matter…entirely authentic. The book’s power–and its value–comes from the honest portrayal of characters who simply can’t figure out how to bring an ugly, evident truth to light.” –Publishers Weekly, starred review

*”Brown’s writing flows smoothly and naturally…will linger on readers’ minds long after the story is completed.” –VOYA, starred review

“Gritty and disturbing, this novel should be in all collections serving teens.” –School Library Journal

“Brown tackles another taboo but much-discussed topic with authority and authenticity…readers will be enthralled” –Kirkus Reviews

“Brown creates multifaceted characters as well as realistic, insightful descriptions of Alex’s emotions…A tough but important addition to the YA romance shelves.” –Booklist

“Realistic.” –New York Times