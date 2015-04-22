By Jewell Parker Rhodes

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: African American Heritage, Adventure: Magic/Fantasy, Folk Tales/Fairy Tales/Classics: Africa

Grades: 3-7

Read Author Interview Educator Guide

If only Maddy sees the mermaid, can it be real?

It’s Maddy’s turn to have a bayou summer. At first she misses life back home in the city, but soon she grows to love everything about her new surroundings — the glimmering fireflies, the glorious landscape, and something else, deep within the water, that only Maddy sees. Could it be a mermaid? As her grandmother shares wisdom about sayings and signs, Maddy realizes she may be only the sibling to carry on her family’s magical legacy. And when a disastrous oil leak threatens the bayou, she knows she may also be the only one who can help. Does she have what it takes to be a hero?

A coming-of-age tale rich with folk magic, set in the wake of the Gulf oil spill, Bayou Magic celebrates hope, friendship, and family, and captures the wonder of life in the Deep South.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

★ “Her coming-of-age story is set in a world of magic, folk history, and rituals that’s easy to embrace. Bayou Magic revels in friendship, and love while reflecting life in the Deep South. Looking to add diversity to your shelves? Look no farther than the characters that populate Bon Temps and experience the community in which they live.” – Booklist, starred review

★ “Maddy is a brave and hopeful heroine, and the descriptions of the bayou are almost as magical as her legacy. Hand this to middle grade readers who enjoy family stories, history, and a dose of fanciful magic.” – School Library Journal, starred review

VIDEO