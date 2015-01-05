After the Red Rain

By Barry Lyga with Peter Facinelli and Robert DeFranco

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: General, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Personal Development: Self-Discovery

Grades: 10-12

A postapocalyptic novel with a cinematic twist from New York Times bestseller Barry Lyga, actor Peter Facinelli, and producer Robert DeFranco.

On the ruined planet Earth, where 50 billion people are confined to megacities and resources are scarce, Deedra has been handed a bleak and mundane existence by the Magistrate she works so hard for. But one day she comes across a beautiful boy named Rose struggling to cross the river–a boy with a secretive past and special abilities, who is somehow able to find comfort and life from their dying planet.

But just as the two form a bond, it is quickly torn apart after the Magistrate’s son is murdered and Rose becomes the prime suspect. Little do Deedra and Rose know how much their relationship will affect the fate of everyone who lives on the planet.

PRAISE

“Best-selling Lyga gets his mitts on dystopian romance? Better get two.” — Booklist

“Not just another dystopia: strong characters and adept world-building make this work stand out from the crowd.” — School Library Journal

“A fast-paced, nail-biting, action-packed must-read with a compelling commentary on the consequences of overpopulation.”— Emily Giffin, New York Times bestselling author of Something Borrowed and The One & Only

“Stunning … like a future-shock movie playing in your head.”—Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

“A powerful tale of the essence of truth and the strength of free will set in an Orwellian world brimming with imagination.”—CJ Lyons, New York Times bestselling author of Watched

