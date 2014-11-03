A Mango-Shaped Space

By Wendy Mass

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Individuality, Personal Development: Self-Discovery

Grades: 3-7

Educator Guide

Mia Winchell has synesthesia, the mingling of perceptions whereby a person can see sounds, smell colors, or taste shapes. Forced to reveal her condition, she must look to herself to develop an understanding and appreciation of her gift in this coming-of-age novel.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

Winner of the 2003 ALA Schneider Family Book Award

“From the moment I read a story by Wendy Mass I knew she was a writer to watch. I welcome her first book and am certain young readers will, too.” –Judy Blume

“An original, brightly written tale.” –Washington Post

“An intriguing first novel. Well-defined characterizations, natural-sounding dialogue, and concrete imagery.” –Publishers Weekly

VIDEO