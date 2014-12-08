A Crankenstein Valentine
By Samantha Berger
Illustrated by Dan Santat
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Manners; Holidays: Valentine’s Day; Adventure: Monsters
Grades: PreK-1st
F&P: J
[button link=”http://littlebrownlibrary.com/lb-school-podcast-samantha-berger/”]Listen to interview with author[/button]
See what happens to an ordinary kid on the most lovey-dovey, yuckiest day of the year-Valentine’s Day!
Cheesy cards, allergy-inducing bouquets, and heart-shaped everything? It’s enough to turn anyone into a monster!
YECHHHH!
But Crankenstein might just find a way to turn his sour day sweet… because even the crankiest monsters have hearts!