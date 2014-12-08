Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

A Crankenstein Valentine

By Jeff Shay

Crankenstein Valentine

A Crankenstein Valentine

By Samantha Berger

Illustrated by Dan Santat

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Manners; Holidays: Valentine’s Day; Adventure: Monsters

Grades: PreK-1st

F&P:  J

 

[button link=”http://littlebrownlibrary.com/lb-school-podcast-samantha-berger/”]Listen to interview with author[/button]

 

See what happens to an ordinary kid on the most lovey-dovey, yuckiest day of the year-Valentine’s Day!

 

Cheesy cards, allergy-inducing bouquets, and heart-shaped everything? It’s enough to turn anyone into a monster!

 

YECHHHH!

 

But Crankenstein might just find a way to turn his sour day sweet… because even the crankiest monsters have hearts!