172 Hours on the Moon

By Johan Harstad

Genre: Science Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Aliens/Ghosts; Adventure: Survival; Science: Astronomy/Space/Aviation

Grade: 7 & Up

It’s been decades since anyone set foot on the moon. Now three ordinary teenagers have one a NASA-sponsored lottery for the return trip. It’s the adventure of a lifetime and will change them forever. Little do these teens know that something sinister is waiting for them on the moon’s surface. And in the vacuum of space … no one is coming to save them.

PRAISE:

“This effective premise of often intoxicating and occasionally downright terrifying.” –Booklist

“Imaginative … Well-crafted suspense … Interesting and original.” –Kirkus

“Original, creepy, intense … 170 Hours is page-turning sci-fi that will stay with readers long after the shocking and heartbreaking conclusion.” –SLJ