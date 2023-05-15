Craig Seligman’s Pride Month Booklist
“In Twilight Man, Liz Brown uncovers a noir fairytale, a new glimpse into the opulent Gilded Age empire of the Clark family.”-Bill Dedman, co-author of The New York Times bestseller EmptyMansions- The Mysterious Life of Huguette Clark and the Spending of a Great American Fortune
The unbelievable true story of Harrison Post–the enigmatic lover of one of the richest men in 1920s Hollywood–and the battle for a family fortune.
In the booming 1920s, William Andrews Clark Jr. was one of the richest, most respected men in Los Angeles. The son of the mining tycoon known as “The Copper King of Montana,” Clark launched the Los Angeles Philharmonic and helped create the Hollywood Bowl. He was also a man with secrets, including a lover named Harrison Post. A former salesclerk, Post enjoyed a lavish existence among Hollywood elites, but the men’s money–and their homosexuality–made them targets, for the district attorney, their employees and, in Post’s case, his own family. When Clark died suddenly, Harrison Post inherited a substantial fortune–and a wealth of trouble. From Prohibition-era Hollywood to Nazi prison camps to Mexico City nightclubs, Twilight Man tells the story of an illicit love and the battle over a family estate that would destroy one man’s life.
Harrison Post was forgotten for decades, but after a chance encounter with his portrait, Liz Brown, Clark’s great-grandniece, set out to learn his story. Twilight Man is more than just a biography. It is an exploration of how families shape their own legacies, and the lengths they will go in order to do so.
Gay New York brilliantly shatters the myth that before the 1960s gay life existed only in the closet, where gay men were isolated, invisible, and self-hating. Drawing on a rich trove of diaries, legal records, and other unpublished documents, George Chauncey constructs a fascinating portrait of a vibrant, cohesive gay world that is not supposed to have existed. Called “monumental” (Washington Post), “unassailable” (Boston Globe), “brilliant” (The Nation), and “a first-rate book of history” (The New York Times), Gay New Yorkforever changed how we think about the history of gay life in New York City, and beyond.
For two years Ester Newton did field research in the world of drag queens–homosexual men who make a living impersonating women. Newton spent time in the noisy bars, the chaotic dressing rooms, and the cheap apartments and hotels that make up the lives of drag queens, interviewing informants whose trust she had earned and compiling a lively, first-hand ethnographic account of the culture of female impersonators. Mother Camp explores the distinctions that drag queens make among themselves as performers, the various kinds of night clubs and acts they depend on for a living, and the social organization of their work. A major part of the book deals with the symbolic geography of male and female styles, as enacted in the homosexual concept of “drag” (sex role transformation) and “camp,” an important humor system cultivated by the drag queens themselves.
“Newton’s fascinating book shows how study of the extraordinary can brilliantly illuminate the ordinary–that social-sexual division of personality, appearance, and activity we usually take for granted.”–Jonathan Katz, author of Gay American History
“A trenchant statement of the social force and arbitrary nature of gender roles.”–Martin S. Weinberg, Contemporary Sociology
“Newton’s fascinating book shows how study of the extraordinary can brilliantly illuminate the ordinary–that social-sexual division of personality, appearance, and activity we usually take for granted.”–Jonathan Katz, author of Gay American History
“A trenchant statement of the social force and arbitrary nature of gender roles.”–Martin S. Weinberg, Contemporary Sociology
For over fifty years William Yang has photographed gay and lesbian life in Australia, documenting culture and subculture through the lens of his own Chinese-Australian heritage. This book is filled with his candid images of couples, parties and gatherings where diverse expressions of sexuality are explored and celebrated.