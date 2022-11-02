Vegetarian Cookbooks to Try Something New This Season

Winner of a James Beard Award for Best Book in Vegetable-Focused Cooking and named as one of the best cookbooks of the year to give as gifts in 2019, Chaplin provides 250 recipes that can help anyone who wants to transform their diet and master cooking with easy to follow techniques and strategies. Her secret—mastering key recipes and reliable techniques and then varying the ingredients based on the occasion, season, and cravings. Once readers get that down, whether it be for gluten-free muffins or baked marinated tempeh, ways to adapt and customize are endless.