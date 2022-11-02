Vegetarian Cookbooks to Try Something New This Season
Take advantage of fall produce with these vegetarian recipes that will have you taking your meatless Mondays into the weekends. Using overlooked ingredients like tofu, caramelized onions, and soy sauce, these dishes are packed with flavor bombs that will suit any occasion and highlight vegetables as the star dish.
Whole Food Cooking Every Day
Amy Chaplin
Winner of a James Beard Award for Best Book in Vegetable-Focused Cooking and named as one of the best cookbooks of the year to give as gifts in 2019, Chaplin provides 250 recipes that can help anyone who wants to transform their diet and master cooking with easy to follow techniques and strategies. Her secret—mastering key recipes and reliable techniques and then varying the ingredients based on the occasion, season, and cravings. Once readers get that down, whether it be for gluten-free muffins or baked marinated tempeh, ways to adapt and customize are endless.
The Way to Eat Now
Alice Hart
This cookbook provides a master class in meat-free cooking with its 200 colorful creations, such as brown rice bibimbap bowls with smoky peppers or toasted marzipan ice cream. These thoughtfully crafted recipes will help readers find the right dish for every occasion and provide for food that surprises and thrills through its contrasts.
Umami Bomb
Raquel Pelzel
Named as one of Food52’s Best Cookbooks of Fall 2019 and one of Epicurious’ 12 Best Gift Ideas for the Vegetarian in Your Life, this guide utilizes eight umami-rich ingredients: aged cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, soy sauce, miso, caramelized onions, smoke, and nutritional yeast. The 75 recipes will teach readers how to layer key ingredients to maximize the fifth savory flavor. From adding soy sauce to chocolate cake to adding miso to an already cheesy calcio e pepe, these familiar dishes are brought to a new light by adding surprising ingredients.
Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless
Raquel Pelzel
Say yes to easy sheet pan meals that brings great vegetable-forward cooking. Using three techniques, roasting, baking, and broiling, these recipes bring intense flavor and pure creativity, such as a spicy Thai green curry potpie, banh mi, and a rustic pear galette.
Vegetarian Dishes from Across the Middle East
Arto der Haroutunian
Originally published in 1983 and out of print for 20 years, this revamped cookbook reappears to show the appeal of vegetarian and Middle Eastern cooking as it continues to grow. Arto der Haroutunian brings his expertise and love for Middle Eastern food and of the peoples and culture from which it developed. From everyday favorites like hummus or tabouleh to sweet holiday treats like Saffron pudding, the dishes come from as far west as Albania and as far east as Iran, with tastes from everywhere in between.
Twist on Tofu
Corinne Trang
As popularity for a plant-based diet continues to grow, tofu sales soar as a healthy, budget-friendly meat alternative. Corinne Trang, award-winning food writer, shows readers how versatile and flavorful tofu can be. From tofu-based twists on familiar favorites like French fries and buffalo “wings” to creative desserts like bumbleberry tofu custard and tofu mocha brownies, this book is a celebration of tofu that will bring unexpected surprises.
