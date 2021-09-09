The One Book Every Matrix Fan Needs to Read

It all started in 1999 with The Matrix, a movie directed and written by The Wachowskis and produced by Joel Silver. The Matrix would ultimately change the way we think about science fiction action movies. And the way we see reality itself. Keanu Reeves plays a computer programmer/hacker who goes by the alias Neo who discovers humanity is actually trapped in a simulated reality called The Matrix. And once Neo figures out the truth, he leads a rebellion against the machines who have enslaved humanity.

The Matrix kicked off a highly successful film series. The second and third films in the series were released in 2003. Now, nearly two decades later, the fourth installment in the Matrix series, The Matrix 4, is coming to theaters and to HBO Max on December 22, 2021. Keanu Reeves will return as Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt will also be back to reprise their roles.

While little is known about the plot of The Matrix 4 at this time, Keanu Reeves said in an interview with Empire Magazine, “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it… the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

It’s safe to assume a lot of details about the film will likely remain a secret until The Matrix 4 is finally released later this year, but in the meantime, Matrix fans have something else to get excited about in 2021: a new book that every fan of The Matrix needs to read. The book is Why We Love the Matrix by Kim Taylor-Foster. Something to keep you occupied in the months leading up to The Matrix 4’s December release!

Why We Love the Matrix is an entertaining and informative read for fans of The Matrix, and it will help you remember all of the reasons you loved the movies so much in the first place. The book is a fascinating mixture of behind-the-scenes information about the history and the making of the film and an examination of the different aspects of the Matrix franchise that have made it such a lasting and significant presence in the world of science fiction films. The book includes thought-provoking essays that get into the plot, characters, film techniques, and the philosophy of the movie. And interspersed throughout, you’ll also find quotes and fun trivia. Basically, Why We Love the Matrix incorporates everything a Matrix fan could want into one incredible book.

Kim Taylor-Foster is the author behind Why We Love the Matrix. She’s a film and television journalist based in the UK who writes for several publications, including Fandom, IGN, the BBC, Guardian Media Group, and Clash. She’s even had the opportunity to interview Neo himself, Keanu Reeves. When asked if she would take the blue pill or the red pill if she were in the world of The Matrix, the author of the ultimate Matrix book obviously said that she’d take the red pill.

Whether you saw The Matrix on opening night in the theaters back in 1999 or you just watched it for the first time last week, you’re a welcome part of the Matrix fandom, and this book is going to make you love this film series even more. Whether you’re completely obsessed with The Matrix, a casual fan, or just a lover of all things Keanu Reeves, Why We Love the Matrix is the perfect book to get you excited about The Matrix 4.

Offering entertaining essays about the key features that have helped the film become the classic it is today—like the origins of the plot and characters, film techniques, and the philosophy behind the story—plus quotes, sidebars, and eye-catching two-color illustrations throughout, Why We Love The Matrix is a great gift for both casual and more serious fans of the movie and, let's face it, Keanu Reeves.

