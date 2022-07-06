Memoirs about Activism and Triumph We Need Right Now

Praised by former President Barack Obama, How the World is Passed tells the story of racism in America. Clint Smith takes us on a journey to places around the world that hold a piece of dark history. Often hidden in plain sight, we learn of places like the Whitney Plantation, one of the only former plantations devoted to preserving the experience of the enslaved people whose lives and work sustained it. Or the history behind the Monticello Plantation in Virginia, the estate where former President Thomas Jefferson wrote letters expressing the need for civil liberties and freedom while enslaving more than four hundred people. This story walks us through history and reminds us that in order to move forward to a progressive future we must addressed our turbulent past.