Memoirs about Activism and Triumph We Need Right Now
We are living in a moment of unprecedented times. With the events of the world unfolding, now more than ever we must take a stand and fight for a just cause. Our moment for change is here, and while it may seem daunting to fight for something bigger than ourselves, we must. Here is a list of six inspiring memoirs that show against all odds and setbacks, change is coming and more importantly; possible.
Across That Bridge
by John Lewis
Across that bridge tells the story of the late Congressman John Lewis. In his final published book, he tells the turbulent journey for the fight for social justice in America throughout his life. As a prominent leader in the civil rights movement, John Lewis recalls his fight for equality and his dedication and discipline to passive and non-violent protest that ushered in a new era of protesting in America. Across that bridge offer timeless wisdom, poignant recollections, and powerful principles for anyone interested in challenging injustices and inspiring real change toward a freer, more peaceful society
Heartbreak
by Andrea Dworkin
Heartbreak tells the journey of the heavily ridiculed Feminist Andrea Dworkin. Best known for being an anti- war activist and her stance and opposition on women in pornography. Heartbreak walks readers through the life of the late feminist Andrea Dworkin has she shows readers a quiet glimpse into her life and the reason why her tenacity and rigor are something like never seen before in the American feminist movement. Her story inspires a wave of conscious feminist and more importantly shows the first step to a movement starts with a single moment.
Haben
by Haben Girma
Raised in Asmara, Eritrean comes a story of women born deaf and blind. Haben Girma, is a charismatic and courageous woman who despite all odds became the first deafblind women to graduate from Harvard Law School. Her story gives readers an inspiring insight to her harrowing journey from helping build a school in Mali, to her development of text-to-braille to help narrow the disparities in communication, to her graduating law school and every life-changing journey in between. Haben social fight for adequate resources for the disable as made her a trailblazer and a prominent advocate for people with disabilities. This book shows that a person setback is often limited by others, rather than themselves.
When We Rise
by Cleve Jones
When We Rise: My Life in the Movement is a riveting story that tracks the life of a gay activist named Cleve Jones, as he finds himself and his community during a time of sexual freedom and progressive politics. Cleve Jones journey recounts his time in San Francisco at the height of the LQBT+ movement, as gay political candidates such as Harvey Milk rose to prominence and the tragic AIDS Epidemic that led to one of the biggest AIDS memorial quilts in the country. When We Rise, shows the power of unity can withstand and challenge presented.
How the Word Is Passed
by Clint Smith
Praised by former President Barack Obama, How the World is Passed tells the story of racism in America. Clint Smith takes us on a journey to places around the world that hold a piece of dark history. Often hidden in plain sight, we learn of places like the Whitney Plantation, one of the only former plantations devoted to preserving the experience of the enslaved people whose lives and work sustained it. Or the history behind the Monticello Plantation in Virginia, the estate where former President Thomas Jefferson wrote letters expressing the need for civil liberties and freedom while enslaving more than four hundred people. This story walks us through history and reminds us that in order to move forward to a progressive future we must addressed our turbulent past.
Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching
by Mychal Denzel Smith
Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching takes readers through the perspective of a Black man growing up and living in a hostile country that views Black men as a threat. Author Mychal Smith documents life changing events, that has changed the course of history and has shaped Black boys growing up in America. Smith also talks about topics often overlooked or frown upon in the black community, and even habits black men adopt that is detrimental to the same community they belong to. This intriguing journey tells the story of what it’s like to be oppressed and the…. oppressor.
