Impactful Memoirs That Came Out in 2022

by Emily Hoang

These memoirs cover the brilliant lives of an award-winning writers, television celebrities, a musical pop star, and a New York based collective of chefs and food enthusiasts. Here are six recommendations of impactful memoirs that came out this year.

 

 

The Sporty One

by Melanie Chisholm

Twenty five years ago, The Spice Girls released their first single, “Wannabe”, and from that moment on, Melanie Chisholm went from a small town girl to Sport Spice. With dreams of stardom from her bedroom, Melanie chronicles how she became one of the world’s most recognizable pop stars. She talks about the pressures of fame, shame and bullying she faced, and the mental health and body image struggles she dealt with. This is an incredible story of resilience, hope, and how to find your power.

 

 

Beyond the Wand

by Tom Felton

Get a backstage pass into Tom Felton’s life on and off the big screen. His early rise to fame in beloved films like The Borrowers and the Harry Potter movies made him a pop culture phenomenon. But in between filming, he was also just a teenager trying to live a normal life and fit into school. He shares his experience growing up as part of the wizarding world while navigating the muggle world. This funny, entertaining must-read is for any Harry Potter fans, giving them a chance to meet a real-life wizard.

 

You Should Sit Down for This

by Tamera Mowry-Housley

In this lighthearted, entertaining memoir Tamera gives quirky advice and funny, heartfelt stories to motivate us to embrace the highs and lows of growing up. As a beloved TV Star from Sister, Sister, she reflects on her life as she transitions from the public eye as a teen star to a grown woman with a family and thriving career. Our favorite girl next door also shares “Tameraisms”, bite-sized pieces of wisdom, to help us become the best version of ourselves.

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.