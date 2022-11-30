Impactful Memoirs That Came Out in 2022

These memoirs cover the brilliant lives of an award-winning writers, television celebrities, a musical pop star, and a New York based collective of chefs and food enthusiasts. Here are six recommendations of impactful memoirs that came out this year.

Fatty Fatty Boom Boom Known from the podcast Serial, her bestselling book Adnan’s Story, and her popular podcast Undisclosed, Rabia gives us an intimate memoir about food, body image, and growing up in a tight knit Pakistani immigrant family. She’s grown up with delicious Pakistani food and also an abundance of American processed foods. Her family becomes concerns of her weight and worries on whether she’d ever get married. In this memoir, she chronicles the various times she’s tried and failed to achieve what she thought was her ideal weight. Included in this are some of Rabia’s favorite recipes. Chaudry shows us how freeing it is to finally make peace with the body we have. Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 8, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen Part cooking manual, part manifest, this collection combines 75 mostly plant-based recipes layered with flavors alongside immersive storytelling from diverse voices and striking photographs that celebrate Black food and Black culture. This is the first book from the Bronx-based culinary collective and sits at the intersection of food, music, fashion, visual arts, and social activism. It’s a book that will inspire larger conversations about race, history, food, inequality, and how eating well can be the path toward personal freedom and self-empowerment. Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 25, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Twenty five years ago, The Spice Girls released their first single, “Wannabe”, and from that moment on, Melanie Chisholm went from a small town girl to Sport Spice. With dreams of stardom from her bedroom, Melanie chronicles how she became one of the world’s most recognizable pop stars. She talks about the pressures of fame, shame and bullying she faced, and the mental health and body image struggles she dealt with. This is an incredible story of resilience, hope, and how to find your power.

The Book of Delights This genre-defying volume of lyric essays from award-winning poet Ross Gay is a record of the small joys we often overlook in our busy lives. Written over one tumultuous year, Gay offers insights on the complexities of living in America as a Black man and celebrates the beauty of the natural world. It’s a powerful, necessary reminder to carve out space for delight in our lives. Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 16, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Get a backstage pass into Tom Felton’s life on and off the big screen. His early rise to fame in beloved films like The Borrowers and the Harry Potter movies made him a pop culture phenomenon. But in between filming, he was also just a teenager trying to live a normal life and fit into school. He shares his experience growing up as part of the wizarding world while navigating the muggle world. This funny, entertaining must-read is for any Harry Potter fans, giving them a chance to meet a real-life wizard.

In this lighthearted, entertaining memoir Tamera gives quirky advice and funny, heartfelt stories to motivate us to embrace the highs and lows of growing up. As a beloved TV Star from Sister, Sister, she reflects on her life as she transitions from the public eye as a teen star to a grown woman with a family and thriving career. Our favorite girl next door also shares “Tameraisms”, bite-sized pieces of wisdom, to help us become the best version of ourselves.

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.