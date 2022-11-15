Cookbooks with Recipes Worthy for your Holiday Spread
Make this holiday season easy with cookbooks that will provide a variety of recipes for every guest. With classic favorites like Roasted Fillet of Beef to inventive dishes like Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza, you’ll be able to serve these plates outside of the holidays to celebrate life anytime.
The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cookies
Alice Medrich
Adapted from Alice Medrich’s Chewy, Gooey, Crispy, Crunchy, Melt-in-Your-Mouth Cookies, Holiday Cookies provides foolproof recipes for cookies and bars of all textures. You’re sure to find a recipe to suit anyone’s tastes from classics like brownies and butter cookies to unique bakes like Holiday Spice Batons and peanut butter clouds.
Award-winning chef Bradley Ogden offers 150 cherished recipes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. In an easy-to-use guide, Chef Ogden provides preparations schedules, sample menus, and instructive sidebars so that more time is spent with family and there’s less chaos in the kitchen. Chef Ogden also includes information on buying sustainable local ingredients and a glossary of terms.
The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cocktails
Nick Mautone
Entertaining at home has never been made easier with the dozens of ideas for successful hosting. This guide provides the basics of cocktail making and a how-to on choosing the right drink for the occasion. With easy to follow recipes for seasonal favorites in addition to classics that can be enjoyed year-round and nonalcoholic cocktails, this is a book you’ll be pulling out for every occasion to make it a little more festive.
Vegan goddess and comfort food queen Isa Chandra Moskowitz provides everything you need to get the party started with delicious recipes that will make everyone at the table happy—even the meat eaters and gluten challenged. With more than 250 seasonal recipes, the possibilities of mixing and matching dishes are endless, giving you the opportunity to celebrate year round. Recipes like Cinnamon Apple Crepes, Churro Biscotti, and Cheeseburger Pizza are bursting with flavors that will instantly please the crowd no matter the occasion.
The Artisanal Kitchen: Party Food
Susan Spungen
Susan Spungen, the ultimate hostess, brings together a collection of recipes that make entertaining a crowd easier than ever. Using cheat sheets like 10 Quick Hors d’oeuvres and Five Entrée Salads, you’ll save money without compromising on the fun. For people who want to impress, there’s recipes that elevate classic crowd-pleasers to dishes, like Roasted Fillet of Beef, that will be raved about for months.
The Artisanal Kitchen: Gluten-Free Holiday Cookies
Alice Medrich; Maya Klein (As told to)
It’s not the holidays without Christmas cookies. With this guide, now everyone can have them without sacrificing flavor. With over 30 recipes for festive cookies that use alternative flours like oat, sorghum, and coconut, classics like cutout cookies are reimagined and new additions like quince and orange-filled chestnut cookies bring new surprises to the table.
