Cookbooks with Recipes Worthy for your Holiday Spread

Make this holiday season easy with cookbooks that will provide a variety of recipes for every guest. With classic favorites like Roasted Fillet of Beef to inventive dishes like Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza, you’ll be able to serve these plates outside of the holidays to celebrate life anytime.

Award-winning chef Bradley Ogden offers 150 cherished recipes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. In an easy-to-use guide, Chef Ogden provides preparations schedules, sample menus, and instructive sidebars so that more time is spent with family and there’s less chaos in the kitchen. Chef Ogden also includes information on buying sustainable local ingredients and a glossary of terms.

Vegan goddess and comfort food queen Isa Chandra Moskowitz provides everything you need to get the party started with delicious recipes that will make everyone at the table happy—even the meat eaters and gluten challenged. With more than 250 seasonal recipes, the possibilities of mixing and matching dishes are endless, giving you the opportunity to celebrate year round. Recipes like Cinnamon Apple Crepes, Churro Biscotti, and Cheeseburger Pizza are bursting with flavors that will instantly please the crowd no matter the occasion.

