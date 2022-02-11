4 Books for You and Your Friends to Read on Galentine’s Day
Galentine’s Day is the perfect day to bring your gal pals together for a night in. These four books are excellent guides for what to drink and how to make those drinks.
Wine, Unfiltered
by Katherine Clary
Illustrated by Sebastian Curi
Yes Way Rosé
by Erica Blumenthal
by Nikki Huganir
Drinking with Chickens
by Kate E. Richards
It's drinks, it's chickens: It's the cocktail book you didn't know you needed!
To add some extra happy to your happy hour , invite a chicken and pour yourself a drink. Author Kate Richards serves up cocktails made for Instagram with the spoils of her Southern California garden, chicken friends by her side. Enjoy any (or all) of the 60+ deliciously drinkable garden-to-glass beverages, such as:
- Lilac Apricot Rum Sour
- Meyer Lemon + Rosemary Old Fashioned
- Rhubarb Rose Cobbler
- Blackberry Sage Spritz
- Cantaloupe Mint Rum Punch
Ladies Who Drink
by Anne Keenan Higgins
With Marisa Bulzone
A perfect housewarming gift or entertaining guide for any gathering of your gal pals, this is a gloriously glamorous excursion into the world of cocktails.Ladies Who Drink is a one-of-a-kind cocktail book that brings together classic and modern drink recipes, small-bite pairings, entertaining ideas, and to-die-for original fashions presented in a gorgeous array of scenes by illustrator Anne Keenan Higgins. Broken down by occasions like game day, book club, barbeque, or Sunday brunch, as well as moods like April in Paris, seaside sunset, or Mardi Gras, Ladies Who Drink is a dazzling entertaining guide filled with ideas for all your fun-filled occasions.
