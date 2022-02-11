4 Books for You and Your Friends to Read on Galentine’s Day

A friendly, charming, and beautifully illustrated introduction to the world of natural wine -- where to buy it, what it tastes like, how to share it, and why it matters.





What makes a wine "natural"? And why does it matter? In Wine, Unfiltered, Katherine Clary, author and creator of the Wine Zine, tackles these questions and many more -- like the difference between organic and biodynamic wines, and whether natural varieties really prevent hangovers -- to give readers a holistic picture of the thriving world of natural wine. From grape varietals to legendary vintners to the best way to navigate an unfamiliar wine shop, this accessible, witty book is an irresistible exploration of the cutting edge of wine.





Perfect for both natural wine novices and seasoned drinkers, Wine, Unfiltered offers an unpretentious look at what makes natural wine so special. Sections on growing regions, building your own wine cellar, and how to taste a 'living wine' will impart readers with the confidence to finally explain what natural wine is at a party, ask a sommelier a question at a restaurant, or convince a reluctant family member to make the switch from conventional to natural wine. Vital information and nuanced opinions are broken out into digestible bites, alongside bold illustrations, in this essential read for anyone interested in the rapidly expanding world of natural wines.