4 Books for You and Your Friends to Read on Galentine’s Day

Galentine’s Day is the perfect day to bring your gal pals together for a night in. These four books are excellent guides for what to drink and how to make those drinks.

 

Wine, Unfiltered

Wine, Unfiltered

by Katherine Clary

Illustrated by Sebastian Curi

A friendly, charming, and beautifully illustrated introduction to the world of natural wine -- where to buy it, what it tastes like, how to share it, and why it matters.

What makes a wine "natural"? And why does it matter? In Wine, Unfiltered, Katherine Clary, author and creator of the Wine Zine, tackles these questions and many more -- like the difference between organic and biodynamic wines, and whether natural varieties really prevent hangovers -- to give readers a holistic picture of the thriving world of natural wine. From grape varietals to legendary vintners to the best way to navigate an unfamiliar wine shop, this accessible, witty book is an irresistible exploration of the cutting edge of wine.

Perfect for both natural wine novices and seasoned drinkers, Wine, Unfiltered offers an unpretentious look at what makes natural wine so special. Sections on growing regions, building your own wine cellar, and how to taste a 'living wine' will impart readers with the confidence to finally explain what natural wine is at a party, ask a sommelier a question at a restaurant, or convince a reluctant family member to make the switch from conventional to natural wine. Vital information and nuanced opinions are broken out into digestible bites, alongside bold illustrations, in this essential read for anyone interested in the rapidly expanding world of natural wines.

Yes Way Rosé

Yes Way Rosé

by Erica Blumenthal

by Nikki Huganir

Embrace the pink wine state of mind with the ultimate guide to drinking and entertaining with everyone's favorite blush beverage, from the creators of @yeswayrose!

Fresh, easygoing, and a little bit whimsical, rosé is more than just a wine -- it's shorthand for an entire lifestyle. And nothing embodies the lighthearted joy of "drinking pink" more than the wine and lifestyle brand Yes Way Rosé.

Equal parts informative and celebratory, Yes Way Rosé is both a wine primer and a source of lifestyle inspiration. Readers will learn the ins and outs of rosé production, as well as the major wine-making regions, before diving into food pairings, rosé cocktails, and even rosé-inspired astrology.

From Rosé 101, tasting notes, and recipes, to tips on maintaining "rosé vibes" and throwing an incredible soirée, Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir translate their vibrant, humorous, and well-informed passion for rosé into an irresistible gift book. Overflowing with full-color photographs and cheeky illustrations, Yes Way Rosé is the perfect read for anyone who has ever fallen under the alluring spell of pink wine.

Drinking with Chickens

Drinking with Chickens

by Kate E. Richards

It's drinks, it's chickens: It's the cocktail book you didn't know you needed!

To add some extra happy to your happy hour , invite a chicken and pour yourself a drink. Author Kate Richards serves up cocktails made for Instagram with the spoils of her Southern California garden, chicken friends by her side. Enjoy any (or all) of the 60+ deliciously drinkable garden-to-glass beverages, such as:

  • Lilac Apricot Rum Sour
  • Meyer Lemon + Rosemary Old Fashioned
  • Rhubarb Rose Cobbler
  • Blackberry Sage Spritz
  • Cantaloupe Mint Rum Punch
Cocktails are arranged seasonally, and are 100% accessible for those of us without perpetually sunny backyard gardens at our disposal. Drinking with Chickens will quickly become a boozy favorite, perfect for gifting or for hoarding all for yourself. You don't need chickens to enjoy these drinks or the colorful photos, but be careful, because you may even find yourself aspiring to be, as Kate is, a home chixologist overrun by gorgeous, loud, early-rising egg-laying ladies, and in need of a very strong drink.

Ladies Who Drink

Ladies Who Drink

by Anne Keenan Higgins

With Marisa Bulzone

A perfect housewarming gift or entertaining guide for any gathering of your gal pals, this is a gloriously glamorous excursion into the world of cocktails.

Ladies Who Drink is a one-of-a-kind cocktail book that brings together classic and modern drink recipes, small-bite pairings, entertaining ideas, and to-die-for original fashions presented in a gorgeous array of scenes by illustrator Anne Keenan Higgins. Broken down by occasions like game day, book club, barbeque, or Sunday brunch, as well as moods like April in Paris, seaside sunset, or Mardi Gras, Ladies Who Drink is a dazzling entertaining guide filled with ideas for all your fun-filled occasions.

